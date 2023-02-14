Residents across Ashfield will be able to dispose of an extra bag of household waste and take advantage of “flying skips” – bin lorries for disposal of bulky items and household waste.

This year will also see 16 schools and local businesses are getting involved as well as increased community litter picks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And from April, residents will again be able to book their free bulky waste collections of up to three items.

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland and Coun Samantha Deakin are both delighted to see the Big Spring Clean back in Ashfield in the coming weeks

Starting from February 20, residents in Sutton and Kirkby will be able to leave an extra bag of household waste with their usual bin collection that week.

The flying skips will be available around Sutton on Saturday, February 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the same week, there will be litter picks taking place, including at The Oval Park, Carsic Estate and King’s Mill Reservoir in Sutton and Brierley Forest Park, Huthwaite.

During the week commencing February 27, there will be litter picks at Warwick Park and the Larwood estate in Kirkby, and Selston Country Park.

Hucknall councillors John Wilmott (left) and Lee Waters join Coun Samantha Deakin and volunteers for a litter pick in Hucknall's Broomhill Park

Residents in the rural areas will be able to leave their extra bag of waste out with their bins on the week commencing March 6, with the flying skips will then return to Kirkby and the Rurals on Saturday, March 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free bulky waste collections start again in April and can be booked at ashfield.gov.uk/springclean or by calling 01623 450000.

Residents can book their collection based on where they live with four opportunities spread across the year.

Pupils at Kingsway Primary School in Kirkby and Coun Samantha Deakin ready for a litter pick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to new Government regulations, domestic upholstered seating, such as sofas and armchairs, cannot be accepted in the flying skips and must be disposed of via bulky waste collections only.

Additionally, the council is also delivering planters made of wood donated from Door-Stop in Huthwaite, compost from Pro-grow, and vegetable and flower seeds to 16 schools in Ashfield.

Coun Samantha Deakin, council executive lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, said: “We are so excited and proud to say we are bringing the Big Ashfield Spring Clean to our district again.