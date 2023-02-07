New coffee shop in Sutton will also be hub to help armed forces veterans

Not only will Spectre Coffee, on Low Street, serve drinks and snacks, it will also act as a hub where veterans can have a chat and even get guidance on new jobs.

"We are here to help and we welcome all veterans, especially those who feel they have no hopes or aspirations,” said Andy Jones, 60, commercial director of the newly-formed Spectre Coffee Company.

The company is a spin-off business from Unique Positive Solutions (UPS), a successful telecommunications firm for veterans run by Andrew Brewster, from Pinxton, who is a former soldier himself, having served in Afghanistan.

Andy Jones (second left) presents a cheque to the Royal British Legion in 2021 after an initiative to decorate the Ashfields estate in Sutton with poppies. Also in the photo are Andrew Brewster, boss of UPS, Lt Col Keith Spiers, who is to open Spectre Coffee, and MP Lee Anderson, a friend of Andy.

The mission of UPS is to provide ex-servicemen and women with the skills to forge a fresh career as telecoms engineers.

It has proved a lifeline for many who have found the transition from a military environment to civilian life a daunting proposition. They might have left the armed forces with few vocational qualifications, and some have suffered badly from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The new coffee shop will be open to all members of the public. But it will also become the registered head office of UPS, complete with a recruitment and training centre on the first floor.

“I have always had a massive affinity with the armed forces,” said Andy, who was on the brink of joining the Army himself as teenager until his father was diagnosed with a terminal illness and he had to support his mother.

Lt Col Keith Spiers, OBE, leader of the Army's community engagement team who, it is hoped, will officially open Spectre Coffee in Sutton on Saturday, March 4.

"I spent more than 30 years in the mailing solutions industry. But in 2021, I helped to raise more than £2,000 for the Royal British Legion by decorating the Ashfields estate in Sutton, where I live, with poppies.

"Andrew gave me a donation towards that, and I also got help from Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, who is a friend of mine.”

Now Andy is enthusiastically looking forward to this new challenge at Spectre, which will officially open on Saturday, March 4, at 11 am.

He said: "Veterans will be able to enjoy free tea and coffee in relaxed surroundings, meet new friends and look at career opportunities.

"The shop will be a step-up from a normal cafe. It will be a tasteful, quality place. Not just a few tables.

"A large percentage of the proceeds will be pumped back into help for the veterans.”

Andy has booked piper Stuart Gullen, of the Pleasley-based Seaforth Highlanders band, to play at the opening ceremony.

And he is hoping the ribbon-cutting will be performed by Lt Col Keith Spiers, of Sutton, whose illustrious career in the Army has included leading an infantry company in Iraq.

Lt Col Spiers, 55, received an OBE last year for his current work as boss of the Army’s community engagement team, based in Nottingham.

“Most importantly, we would like as many veterans as possible to come along to the opening,” said Andy. “To see where we are and what we are doing.”

Spectre Coffee will also offer a 50 per cent discount to all ‘blue-light workers’, such as police officers, nurses, paramedics and firefighters.