Sutton councillor joins housing provider and police to hear estate residents' concerns

Coun David Hennigan, Ashfield Council member for Sutton Central and New Cross, and Helen Palmer, customer partner for neighbourhoods at social housing provider Stonewater, visited several residents on their estate off Bentinck Street and Welbeck Street in Sutton.

They also visited the famous fence between Bentick Street and Bramley Court as the plan is put in place to secure the fence and fit kick panels.

A Nottinghamshire Police officer was also in attendance to discuss the planned CCTV for the entrance to Sutton Lawn.

The plan is for the council to work with Stonewater and the police to deal with anti-social behaviour issues in the area.

Coun Hennigan said: “I am grateful to Helen for taking the time to come and see her for herself the issues residents have.

“Helen dealt with residents in a calm and professional manner and has taken away a list of jobs to do on their behalf.

“I am pleased that they will now carry out regular community walkabouts to allow residents to have their say and get stuff done.

“Stonewater’s customer service has not always been great and that has frustrated residents.

“But they will now move forward plans to secure the fencing between their estate and Bramley Court, back our CCTV plans and will work harder to be more responsive to residents’ issues.