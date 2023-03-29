News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man seriously assaulted ‘a good friend who looked up to him'

A Mansfield man who seriously assaulted a “good friend who looked up to him” could not remember anything about the drunken attack, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read

Lee Robinson, aged 34, of Ladybrook Lane, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Nicole Baugham, prosecuting, said the attack took place on Stockwell Gate on February 19.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said: “He has lost his good character and a good friend who looked up to him. He is thankful the injuries weren't more serious."

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
She said Robinson had been out drinking after a football match and there had been previous issues with his partner.

“Robinson does not recall the whole incident, but he does take full responsibility,” she said.

“He saw red and lost control. He feels sick to his stomach and knows the outcome could have been more serious.”

The court heard Robinson is in full-time employment and has two children.

Mrs Thorpe said: “I would ask you to take into account that it was a one-off incident. It was out of character.

“He has come to court today knowing there is a possibility he could go to custody. He is obviously worried about his job and family. He took full responsibility from the outset. He is remorseful.”

Sentencing, magistrates’ told him The presiding magistrate told him: “The offence is serious and you know the starting point is 36 weeks’ custody. However, you are a first-time offender."

He received a 24-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £500 compensation.