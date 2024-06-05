Sunak v Starmer: Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers react to first head-to-head debate
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer met in the first head-to-head debate of the 2024 General Election campaign.
The politicians clashed on several key voting issues, including healthcare, immigration, and the economy during the hour-long ITV program.
Readers can watch the entire debate at www.youtube.com/watch?v=heP8-evLKvA
Following the debate, a YouGov poll indicated that Rishi Sunak was perceived to have performed the best, with 51%, compared to Keir Starmer's 49% following their debate last night.
Whereas Savanta, a data and market research company, reported that Sir Keir Starmer outperformed Rishi Sunak by 44% to 39% in Tuesday night’s debate.
On your Chad Facebook page – www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad – we asked readers to share their thoughts after watching the debate.
Many readers found the two politicians unimpressive and underwhelming, with some already having made up their minds.
Donna Snowden said she was “not bothered” by the debate as she said her vote will go to the Reform Party.
Tracy Lawson said: “Neither said anything that will make a difference.”
Mick Barton, from Mansfield, said: “They where both terrible. If this is the best the main parties have – we are in very serious trouble .
“They kept talking over each other. They ignored the presenter, ignored the times, neither of them answered any questions straight forward.
“It's embarrassing.”
Denise Bucknall said: “Neither answered the questions posed. Both were talking over each other trying to point score.
“Things will not change if we stick with either of these leaders.”
Lynn Collins felt that the Prime Minister came across the best.
She said: “After watching, I think Rishi Sunak came out on top. Starmer was nervous.”
Adrian Hutchings said: “I can’t stand Rishi Sunak but yes, I would say he had the better show.
“I’m surprised the poll was so close as Starmer was awful. But I don’t think the host was at all fair.
“The debate it self was by far the dullest thing I have ever seen.”
Chris Mycroft said on ‘individual issues’ – Starmer came out on top.
Andrew Hawkins said: “I’m not sure these debates change minds.”
