WATCH: Mansfield composer joins forces with Mansfield-born writer in 'moving' tribute for D-Day

Two talented creatives from the area have collaborated on a touching video tribute for D-Day.

Chris Miggells, from the Mansfield area, is a pianist and composer.

He collaborated with Mansfield-born poet and author Richard C. Bower on a remarkable video commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, which took place on June 6, 1944.

This year marks 80 years since this historic event, which was a significant moment leading to the end of World War II.

Richard C. Bower (left) and Chris Miggell (right).

The poetry was both written and performed by Richard, who now resides in Whitwell. It was accompanied by music composed by Chris, who performed to a three-night sold-out crowd at a classical concert held at Clipstone Headstocks last year.

Chris said: “My introduction to Richard came via a wave of genius from Tony Delahunty of Mansfield 103.2.

“He'd become aware of us as individuals and had the vision of two brilliant minds working together and what good that could bring forward.

“The writing Richard did for D-Day was so moving to say the least.

“And it's a poignant day me and my family as both my maternal and paternal grandfathers respectively fought in World War II.

“I feel like there's a lot going on in the world and it has been consistently proven over time that it seems to fall to artists and musicians to tell these stories and keep them alive.

“It's so important that we remember the past and that's why we're marking it on this 80th anniversary with this collaborative tribute piece.”