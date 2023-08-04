Sherwood NHS Trust chairman Claire Ward announced as Labour candidate for East Midlands Mayor

A new regional mayor is set to be elected in May 2024 under a £1.14 billion devolution deal for the East Midlands recently announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This mayoral role will oversee the East Midlands devolution area, announced last year by the Government, which consists of Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham, and Nottinghamshire.

Claire Ward will be Labour's candidate for the East Midlands Mayor elections next year. Photo: Submitted

Mrs Ward has lived in Nottinghamshire for more than a decade with her husband and two children, having previously been MP for Watford from 1997-2010.

She tweeted: “I have been overwhelmed by the support I’ve received from members, councillors, and trade unions.

“I’m also humbled by the army of volunteers who have made calls and delivered leaflets for me.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My thanks to Paddy Tipping and John Hess for running an excellent and positive campaign. Now the hard work begins to beat the Tories!

"Let’s bring prosperity and opportunity to every corner of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.”

Mr Tipping tweeted: “Congratulations to Claire Ward on her selection as Labour’s candidate to be East Midlands Mayor.

"I want to thank everyone who voted for me and supported my campaign, I have been overwhelmed by the support I’ve received from everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Mr Hess tweeted: “Many congratulations to Claire Ward for winning the Labour Party ballot.

"Commiserations to Paddy Tipping.

"Claire and Paddy ran such energetic and positive campaigns, we’ve all helped raised the profile of this important new role for our region.”

The Conservatives are yet to announce their candidate for the mayoral election but Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley, and Derbyshire Council leader Coun Barry Lewis have both entered the race to win the nomination.