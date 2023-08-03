Inspectors overturn Mansfield council’s decision to refuse children’s care home

The Government’s Planning Inspectorate has upheld an appeal from Greenline Healthcare Group after Mansfield Council rejected its plans in November.

Greenline asked the authority for retrospective approval to convert the four-bedroom residential home on Hollingwell Drive after council officers found it had already been converted and was operating without formal legal consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application was then lodged to the authority seeking permission to use the building to support two children 10-17.

The home is situated on Hollingwell Drive, off Eakring Road, Mansfield. (Photo by: Google Maps)

However, concerns raised to the council about “disturbing” sounds coming from the property and increased traffic led to the plans being thrown out.

It followed councillors hearing accounts of “screams and shouting” coming from the property last summer making it “no longer pleasant” for neighbours to use their gardens.

Council planning officers had recommended approving the development, but councillors rejected the proposal following neighbour concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the decision was appealed and the Government has now overturned the council’s decision, allowing the home to operate as a care facility.

Mark Ollerenshaw, planning inspector, said: “I note the council’s comments regarding the intensification of the property and complaints from residents about noise from children.

“However, the numbers residing at the site would be similar to the numbers expected for a typical family unit occupying a dwelling of this size.

“The property’s gardens are partly contained by boundary walls and fences which are likely in my view to reduce noise to some extent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Comings and goings associated with a large family dwelling would itself have the potential to generate considerable levels of activity and associated noise and disturbance, including residents using the garden, arriving from and leaving to go to work or school each day, and visitors.”

“The home may be occupied by children with autism, challenging behaviour or mental health needs. However, such children can and do live in traditional family dwellings.

“I conclude the proposal does not significantly harm the living conditions of the occupants of neighbouring properties.”

Mercy Okorie, for Greenline, previously said: “This is a safe and secure family environment for children to help them recover from trauma or function with disabilities.