Mansfield MP Ben Bradley confirms he wants to be the new East Midlands mayor

Coun Bradley made the announcement in an online column for the Daily Telegraph.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has announced he wants to be the new East Midlands mayor

Posting on his Facebook page , Coun Bradley said: “I have announced my intention to stand for mayor of the East Midlands, and to enter in to the race to become the Conservative candidate.

"I'm sure for many of you who follow me regularly, you're probably not shocked.

“This is a huge opportunity for our region to draw in billions of additional investment, create new employment and training opportunities for local people, and improve infrastructure across the whole of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Local leaders have been trying to make this happen and help us to catch up with other, better off regions for a decade, without success.

“I've been the one to finally secure this funding for the East Midlands, and to get it done.

“I've delivered billions of future investment for our communities, and I can deliver again as mayor.

“As mayor, my leadership would be defined by new opportunity for residents, through new investment, skills, amazing new jobs and more. I will work to offer more choices and options for people, and never take choice away with the kind of restrictive and bureaucratic policies that Labour mayors have introduced elsewhere, like ULEZ or 'congestion charges' that price people off the road.”

Mr Bradley has not said whether he would continue as Mansfield’s MP if he were to become the first directly elected mayor of the new devolved Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire combined authority next year.

However, in comments on his Facebook announcement, he said he would automatically be removed from Nottinghamshire Council if he took up the new mayoral role.