Top Notts police officer reveals plans to tackle criminals in 2022

Chief Constable Craig Guildford outlined some of his plans to target criminals in 2022 – a year in which officer numbers are due to reach 2,380 in March. This has gradually increased from 1,824 in February 2017.

An uplift of more than 300 new officers has been achieved a year earlier than planned, with the force in a ‘much heathier’ workforce position.

Mr Guildford said: “With new recruits, the workforce is less experienced than ive years ago, so we need to work hard to ensure they are trained.”

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, of Nottinghamshire Police.

The force is about to open a £18.5 million joint police and fire headquarters at Sherwood Lodge, Arnold, by April, which will include a new call centre, shared offices and training school.

It is hoped the shared headquarters will reduce costs and allow both forces to work better together.

The force also plans to invest in technology to be ‘one step ahead of the criminal’, with software in place to better retrieve evidence from criminal’s phones and laptops.

Achievement

He said: “We have been successful in driving down burglary and want that to continue. Burglary has reduced by 40 per cent compared with pre-lockdown periods, a significant achievement.

“We have some of the lowest levels of homicide in the UK, less knife crime compared with Derbyshire and Leicestershire and less overall crime than Leicestershire.

“We know the increase in officers is welcomed and we will continue to invest in local policing.

“What we have also got is a focus on drug dealers and you can see that against the large conspirators coming to court.

“I want to target some crimes traditionally under-reported, in particular sexual offences and fraud, especially where vulnerable people have been conned out of their savings online.”

Mr Guildford said more about the plans will be revealed at a police and crime panel meeting on Monday, January 24.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, will launch her four-year police and crime plan at the meeting.

Her draft plan included setting up a new taskforce to tackle anti-social behaviour, expanding the number of automatic number plate recognition cameras across the county and getting tough on rural crimes.