Sherwood MP praises Boris Johnson for leadership through Covid pandemic

Mr Johnson is highest profile of three Conservative MPs who resigned with immediate effect from the House of Commons over the weekend.

Nadine Dorries, like Mr Spencer a prominent supporter of Mr Johnson, announced she was stepping down on Friday, followed just hours later by Mr Johnson himself over the contents of review into the ‘Partygate’ allegations that he and several senior Conservative MPs broke the rules during the Covid lockdowns.

The third MP to step down was Nigel Adams, another Johnson ally, at the weekend.

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer has praised Boris Johnson's leadership after the former Prime Minister resigned as an MP

It means there will now be by-elections in all three of the ex-MPs constituencies.

He said: “Boris was a great campaigner and led this country through one of its toughest every periods, and I know from working closely with him, the efforts he put in to steer this country through the pandemic.

"What people in Sherwood tell me is that they want our focus to be on delivering for them, and that is why we are wholly focused on the challenges of food and energy inflation, management of the economy to promote growth, lower inflation, cut the post-Covid waiting lists in the NHS and tackle the challenges of small boats

"I will continue to work hard for the people of Sherwood to help deliver these priorities.”