News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Furious parent slams Ofsted over handling of Mansfield SEN school failings

An angry parent has hit out at education watchdog Ofsted for not acting sooner over reports of failings and abuse of children at a Mansfield special school.
By John Smith
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:42 BST

The Harlow Academy, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood, was temporarily closed following a damning report by Ofsted, following an inspection in January 2022.

But Michelle Carr, of Blidworth, whose daughter attends the school, says Ofsted should have acted far sooner than it did when parents first raised the alarm about their concerns over safeguarding at the school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A newly-published report by Nottinghamshire Safeguarding Children Partnership revealed it was first raised back in 2021 that Ofsted should consider inspecting the school, following the worries raised by parents like Michelle, but it did not.

Michelle Carr says Ofsted should have acted sooner over Harlow AcademyMichelle Carr says Ofsted should have acted sooner over Harlow Academy
Michelle Carr says Ofsted should have acted sooner over Harlow Academy
Most Popular

The review states: “In autumn term 2021, there were a series of serious incidents of concern, almost all reported by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust staff at the school.

Following the incidents, the report notes, there were discussions between NHNT and Nottinghamshire Council.

The NHFT also wrote to Ofsted sharing the incidents and there were discussions between the council, Ofsted and the Regional Schools Commissioner, including whether Ofsted should inspect the academy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These discussions did not lead to action,” the report states.

Parents say Ofsted should have acted sooner on concerns surrounding Harlow AcademyParents say Ofsted should have acted sooner on concerns surrounding Harlow Academy
Parents say Ofsted should have acted sooner on concerns surrounding Harlow Academy

“There was a sense other agencies were waiting for Ofsted to inspect and did not initiate their own action.”

Eventually, the school was closed for two weeks and has now reopened as Fountaindale School as part of the Nexus Multi-Academy Trust and is doing much better.

But parents like Michelle are now planning to formally complain about Ofsted and the watchdog’s lack of action when incidents were first brought to light.

Read More
Former Mansfield headteacher swapped pupils for patients in new role as 999 call...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “We were shocked to discover Ofsted knew about what was going on at the school a long time before they actually came in to do something about it.

"Ofsted did not act in the best interests and safety of our children and so prolonged the abuse our kids suffered.

"The school has been under scrutiny for some time over safeguarding issues so, in theory, it should have been on Ofsted’s radar for a long time before they did anything.

"There has now been an independent investigation into where the blame for the failings lies and Ofsted is mentioned the most times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When you’ve got health professionals and their manager who were at the school making formal complaints to Ofsted about the school and child endangerment, why on earth did Ofsted not act, and that’s before you had 30-odd parents complaining about the school as well.

"We complained to everybody, the police, the council, even the NSPCC and everyone said they couldn’t do anything because it wasn’t really their jurisdiction as it was an academy.

"But the one body you would expect to act on it would be Ofsted, but they didn’t and so our children were left to suffer more abuse."

Michelle says she and her fellow group of parents will now be making a formal complaint to the education ombundsman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “We’ve been asking for some time now for Ofsted to come in and say something, apologise to the parents for not acting sooner, but they refuse to say anything or make any comment.

“It’s like they don’t care.”

Your Chad has contacted Ofsted for comment.

Related topics:OfstedMansfield