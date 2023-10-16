Revised plans for new homes in Newthorpe get the green light on appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The original plans, for 22 three-bedroom homes in land south of Pinfold Road were rejected back in November 2021 after residents objected to the plans, citing loss of privacy, more traffic, flooding, loss of trees and hedgerows and overlooking.

Planning permission was originally granted for the site in 2014 but since expired.

In the process of assessing the plans at the time, planning officers wrote: “The benefits of the proposal are that the residential development would see the development of a vacant site for residential purposes.

Planning permission has now been granted for 20 new homes on land off Pinfold Road in Newthorpe. Photo: Google

“It is not considered there will be any significant detrimental impact upon the immediate neighbouring properties located on Pinfold Road, Main Street or Baldwin Street in respect of overlooking, overbearing or noise impacts.”

But in the end Broxtowe Council’s planning committee rejected the plans.

However, applicants Stones Sankey Developments appealed the decision and submitted revised plans, trimming the number of houses in the scheme to 20 and a new site access road off Pinfold Road.

And now, the new Labour-led authority has given the plans conditional approval with a number of conditions.

These include the developers needing to install wheel-washing facilities on site so that no mud, dirt or other debris is carried on to a public road.

They must also provide a detailed surface water drainage scheme based on the principles set forward by the approved Flood Risk Assessment (FRA) and Drainage Strategy has been submitted to and approved in writing by the council in consultation with the lead local flood authority

The council said: “The council has acted positively and proactively in the determination of this application, through an early visit to the site to appreciate whether any amendments needed to be sought and thus afford sufficient time to negotiate these should it have been the case.”

