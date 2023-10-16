Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Samuel Kelham, aged 34, stormed out his home in Cherry Tree Close, Brinsley, on June 15 and fired the blank-firing weapon on the driveway.

After leaving the scene in his car, Kelham then recorded a social media video of himself firing the weapon from an open window of the parked vehicle.

He later hid from armed police in nearby farmland but was sniffed out by police dog Reno and arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Robert (left) and Samuel Kelham have both been jailed. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers later recovered two 9mm cartridge casings – one in the footwell of his car and the other at the scene in the garden of a property in Cherry Tree Close.

A box of blank firing ammunition was also found inside the address, along with a small amount of cocaine.

The gun was never found, but by carefully analysing the phone footage officers were able to confirm it was not a viable weapon.

Kelham later pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and to charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition following a suspended prison sentence.

Kelham, who also admitted to possessing class A drugs, admitted to the most serious charge on the basis that he at no time intended to cause fear to the general public.

When he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on October 12, his defence counsel explained that his client was ‘suffering acute mental distress’ and was ‘under the influence of drugs’ on the day of the offences.

Kelham, he said, had only intended for police officers to see the weapon.

Kelham, formerly of Cherry Tree Close, appeared again at the same venue on Ocotber 13 and was jailed for 12 months.

Detective Constable Christopher Archer, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Kelham displayed an appalling level of recklessness when he committed these offences.

“This may have been a blank firing weapon, but it certainly would have looked and sounded like a lethal weapon to anyone who saw what happened.

“Kelham knew this but still chose to take this weapon out in public and fire it repeatedly.

“I am pleased he has now been jailed and hope this case will serve as a warning to others who own blank firing and other imitation weapons about the potential consequences of taking them out in public.”

Kelham was also handed an additional sentence of 20 months – makng his total sentence two years and eight months – for his part in a brutal assault involving his younger brother, Robert.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was assaulted by 32-year-old Robert in Portland Street, Selston, in the early hours of December 11 last year.

Older brother Samuel then joined in the attack, kicking the man in the face as he lay on ground.

Robert then delivered a series of additional blows as the man lay helpless in the street.

The pair then shared incriminating WhatsApp messages about the incident which proved they had both participated in the attack.

They later pleaded guilty to causing grievious bodily harm without intent.