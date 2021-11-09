New homes plan for Newthorpe rejected after dozens of residents file complaints

The homes were planned for land south of Pinfold Road.

Developers wanted to build 22 three-bedroom homes in land south of Pinfold Road, Newthorpe.

But a total of 23 residents objected to the plans, citing loss of privacy, more traffic, flooding, loss of trees and hedgerows and overlooking.

Many others took to social media to complain about the plans.

One resident said: “That road is ridiculous now – traffic down there is horrendous. Accident waiting to happen.”

Another added: “I think Eastwood, Kimberley and Hucknall have had their fair share of new houses going up, it’s getting ridiculous now.”

Originally, developers wished to build 15 homes on the site, which is a former paddock, but the number was upped to 22.

Planning permission was granted for the site in 2014 but since expired.

In the process of assessing the plans, planning officers wrote: “The benefits of the proposal are that the residential development would see the development of a vacant site for residential purposes.

“The proposed dwellings are not considered to be harmful to the character of the surrounding area, or have an unacceptable impact on neighbouring amenity or highway safety.

“It is not considered there will be any significant detrimental impact upon the immediate neighbouring properties located on Pinfold Road, Main Street or Baldwin Street in respect of overlooking, overbearing or noise impacts.”

Nottinghamshire County Council had already requested funding worth more than £100,000 to go towards bus stop improvements and secondary education provision if the plans were approved.

But in the end Broxtowe Borough Council moved to reject the plans, submitted by applicant Stones Sankey Developments, during its meeting on November 3.