In his weekly column for your Chad, Mr Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, claimed the Ashfield Independents-led Ashfield Council had imposed severe restrictions on its council house tenants, including a ban on ‘criticising local councillors on social media’.

“Now we all know politicians come in for a lot of criticism online and that is just part of the job.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

“You won’t see me crying about or trying to stop people saying things about me.”

Highlighting the council condition, he said: “I have already received dozens of concerned messages from council house tenants who feel if they criticise the council online, they run the risk of becoming homeless.”

However, voters were quick to highlight how Mr Anderson has blocked a number of people from his social media.

Ian Gardner, posting on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – said: “Shame he blocks so many of his constituents from social media. Hypocrisy from the highest level.”

Annie Moose said: “So then Lee, do you still want to cancel Black Lives Matter supporters? Free speech and democracy and all that.”

Paula Elizabeth said: “And yet Anderson himself silences people, like myself, who offer different opinions, difficult questions and honest true examples of experiences of his own social media pages. How hypocritical.”

Andrew Hawkins said: “I was blocked from his Facebook and Twitter account for pointing out he supports cuts from central government to local councils.

Shaun Taylor said: “If we truly lived in a healthy democracy, then the Prime Minister would be resigning right now and a caretaker would come in and call an immediate General Election.

“The public should have the choice as to whether they want to put up with this for however many more years, or if the people responsible for it all should go.”

Other residents expressed support for the column.