Mansfield bicycle thief was so drunk he was hospitalised after passing out

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Lee Goody supplied the tool his accomplice used to cut a padlock securing the £300 bike to a lamppost, outside Goldsmiths Jewellers, on Queen Street, on May 12, at about 4pm.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, said a member of the public took a picture of the thieves and Goody was recognised after it was uploaded to Facebook.

The court heard he has 59 previous convictions for 118 offences, 38 of which are for theft.

The image taken by a member of the public which police used to trace Lee Goody.

Goody, of Sharratt Court, Mansfield, admitted theft by finding.

Tim Haines, mitigating, acknowledged Goody's record aggravated the offence, but said ‘the rate of his offending has decelerated as he’s gotten older’.

At the time he was suffering emotional turmoil after his partner lost a baby and they temporarily separated.

Mr Haines said: “He started drinking heavily. He's not a drinker. On this occasion he drank to excess. He has little to no recollection of the incident.

“Within an hour he was admitted to hospital almost dead after passing out in the street.”

He said Goody, who has not offended since, is aged only 35, but ‘looks as if he is aged 50 to 60’ and needs a hip replacement.

Mr Haines said: “He and his partner have reconciled. He recognises he can't drink alcohol.”

