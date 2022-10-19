Lee Anderson column: Free speech should always be a key part of our democracy

Now we all know politicians come in for a lot of criticism online and that is just part of the job.

You won’t see me crying about or trying to stop people saying things about me.

However, it seems the Ashfield Independents do not like the amount of criticism towards their councillors, one of whom has just escaped a prison sentence after being found guilty of two serious offences.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

The Ashfield Independents-led Ashfield Council has included a new rule in council house tenancy agreements which could stop tenants being critical of councillors on social media, or they could be in breach of their tenancy agreement.

I have already received dozens of concerned messages from council house tenants who feel if they criticise the council online, they run the risk of becoming homeless.

I would argue local councillors should spend less time on social media and in our courts and more time doing their jobs.

Over the past few weeks, I have been visiting schools all over Ashfield, along with local businessman Craig Gould, who has kindly paid for 150 Nottingham Forest Ladies season tickets to hand out at our schools to encourage more young people to support ladies’ football.

Attitudes to social media comments are a feature of Lee Anderson's column this week

The first game was last Sunday, where Forest beat Derby County 3-1, and already parents of children that attended have contacted me to say what a great time they had.

Ladies’ football is the fastest growing sport in the UK and no wonder after the superb success of our England Ladies team earlier in the summer who became European Champions.

It’s great that girls at school are playing our national sport and excelling, instead of being told they can only play netball or hockey.

On Saturday this week, at the Deboutique ladies fashion shop in the Idlewells indoor market in Sutton, Debs and her team are hosting a Breast Cancer awareness event to raise much-needed funds for cancer care.

There is a tombola with brilliant donations from the market traders.