Plans to turn old Warsop hotel into flats get the go-ahead

Plans to convert a disused hotel in Warsop into holiday lets have been given the green light.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read

Mansfield Council’s planning committee approved the proposals to convert the existing function rooms at the Redbrick Lodges Hotel on Peafield Lane into five-two bedroomed, self-contained holiday lets.

The hotel has been closed since 2020 and now owner Richard Cannon wants to give the building a new lease of life as holiday flats one of which will be suitable to be let for disabled people.

Plans to turn Redbrick Lodges in Warsop into holiday lets have been approved by the council. Photo: GooglePlans to turn Redbrick Lodges in Warsop into holiday lets have been approved by the council. Photo: Google
In his planning application to the council, seeking permission for the development, Mr Cannon said: “It is apparent the use of the building as a hotel has ceased since early 2020 and therefore the use of the function rooms has become superfluous.

"It is therefore important to preserve a function to this building, which forms part of the ‘non designated heritage asset’, and we therefore feel that the use of this important space and building is best served as holiday let accommodation.”

