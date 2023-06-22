Mansfield Council’s planning committee approved the proposals to convert the existing function rooms at the Redbrick Lodges Hotel on Peafield Lane into five-two bedroomed, self-contained holiday lets.

The hotel has been closed since 2020 and now owner Richard Cannon wants to give the building a new lease of life as holiday flats one of which will be suitable to be let for disabled people.

Plans to turn Redbrick Lodges in Warsop into holiday lets have been approved by the council. Photo: Google

In his planning application to the council, seeking permission for the development, Mr Cannon said: “It is apparent the use of the building as a hotel has ceased since early 2020 and therefore the use of the function rooms has become superfluous.