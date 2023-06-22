Campaigning councillor welcomes new puffin crossing near Sutton school

Coun Deakin, Nottinghamshire Council member for Sutton Central and East, has received a letter stating “the crossing will provide a safer crossing for pedestrians over this busy road, particularly those accessing Forest Glade Primary School”.

The Ashfield Independent has been campaigning for the crossing for years with residents and welcomed the decision as a “victory for people power”.

Coun Samantha Deakin outside Forest Glade Primary School on Mansfield Road, Sutton.

She said: “I’ve suggested a crossing at this dangerous location and been turned down on multiple occasions. We are delighted with this decision. We never gave up.