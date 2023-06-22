News you can trust since 1952
Campaigning councillor welcomes new puffin crossing near Sutton school

Parents and pupils from Forest Glade Primary School are among those celebrating today after road safety campaigner Coun Samantha Deakin received confirmation a new puffin crossing will be installed outside their school on Mansfield Road, Sutton.
By Ashfield IndependentsContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 13:37 BST

Coun Deakin, Nottinghamshire Council member for Sutton Central and East, has received a letter stating “the crossing will provide a safer crossing for pedestrians over this busy road, particularly those accessing Forest Glade Primary School”.

The Ashfield Independent has been campaigning for the crossing for years with residents and welcomed the decision as a “victory for people power”.

Coun Samantha Deakin outside Forest Glade Primary School on Mansfield Road, Sutton.Coun Samantha Deakin outside Forest Glade Primary School on Mansfield Road, Sutton.
She said: “I’ve suggested a crossing at this dangerous location and been turned down on multiple occasions. We are delighted with this decision. We never gave up.

“This is good news and will not just means pupils and parents at Forest Glade will be safer, but pedestrians will welcome the fact this dangerous road will be made safer. This is a victory for people power.”

