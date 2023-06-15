Ashfield Council committee members approve their leader’s plan to turn shop into flat

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, lodged the plans last year to transform the derelict retail unit at 33 High Street, Stanton Hill.

His plans were reviewed and approved by the council’s planning committee – a panel he sits on – during its latest meeting.

Coun Zadrozny, as well as cabinet members Coun Samantha Deakin and Coun Rachel Madden, all declared an interest in the item and left during the debate.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader.

The plans relate to Coun Zadrozny asking the council for permission to convert the existing shop – which also includes a flat above – into a two-storey building with flats on each floor.

No written objections or supporting letters were lodged either against or in favour of the plans.

Papers published before the meeting confirmed the property’s front would be changed to remove the shopfront, which would be replaced by two windows serving a combined lounge, dining room and kitchen.

Brickwork on the building would also be rendered, while a flat roof to the rear of the building would be replaced with a Velux window.

A planning officer said: “While outdoor amenity space is somewhat limited, the site is located within the local shopping centre and in proximity to amenities and services.

“It’s considered the proposed flat would not result in any undue impact upon the residential amenity of existing and future occupiers.

“There’s one existing off-street parking space to the side of the property and the site is also located near bus stops. The proposal would also likely result in fewer vehicles coming and going to the site compared with its current use as a shop.

“Overall, it’s recommended this application is given planning permission.”

The six councillors who remained in the chamber – all members of Coun Zadrozny’s Ashfield Independents party – voted in favour of the plans.

Coun Arnie Hankin, who represents Selston, said: “With prices in shops and everything else, I do think there is an appetite for these types of places, for flats compared to shops and things like that.”