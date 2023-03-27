The plans, submitted by Woodsett Homes, are for the homes to be built on a stretch of land between Pendean Way and Off The Avenue.

The plans are a resubmission from those were originally scheduled for the site in March last year, but later withdrawn after council planning officers raised concerns about, among other things, parking and highways issues in relation to Pendean Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a planning statement, Woodsett Homes said: “The scheme was originally for 14 homes, 10 of which were four-bedroom, detached dwellings, that require a minimum of three parking spaces per dwelling.

The proposed plans are for 12 homes on this patch of land between Pendean Way and Off The Avenue. Photo: Google

"This meant that the site would need to find spaces for 34 spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition, 10 dwellings also had integral garage and Nottinghamshire Council considered this a high proportion with no visitor spaces and as a result may have had an adverse impact on the existing parking and traffic of Pendean Way.

"As a result, the scheme was reduced to 13 dwellings, but again highways issues remained, combined with concerns over the amount of hard-paved areas to the frontage of the site.

The proposed layout for the site as submitted by the developers

The previous application was withdrawn earlier this year and developers met with Ashfield planning officers to discuss the way forward and agree a preferred design going which could balance both parking concerns and provide more green space and less driveways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result is this new plan for eight three-bedroom homes and four homes of four or more bedrooms.

So far, the plans have received one objection from a resident who said: “I would like an assurance from the authorities and the applicants, that if this development should go ahead, there will be no vehicular or pedestrian access to the site from Off The Avenue, either during construction or from residents who subsequently purchase the properties.

“Off The Avenue is a private lane that is unmade and is not suitable for supporting access to any more new properties in this area.”