Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said they had been made aware of a “potential car meet” last night, Sunday, March 26, on the A617 between Mansfield and Chesterfield, in the Doe Lea and Bramley Vale area, close to Junction 29 of the M1.

A team spokesman said: “The manner of driving – if you can call it driving at all – has caused distress to the residents of Doe Lea and Bramley Vale in the past.

“We have worked together closely with the help of our traffic officers and supported by Bolsover and Clowne SNT to stop these car meets happening.

Police at Doe Lea.

“It's safe to say that we were all spotted and this was enough to put off the meet.

“If it wasn't for such outstanding teamwork from all involved, there could have potentially been around 300 cars using this stretch of road as a race track, giving absolutely no respect for other sensible road users.

“We would like to reiterate our previous messages regarding these car meets, that should vehicles be found to be driving in an anti-social manner that is likely to cause alarm and/or distress to the local residents, then warnings will be given and cars may be seized.”