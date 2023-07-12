News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Plans rejected for commercial units at old Bilsthorpe Colliery site

Proposals to build new commercial units on land that was once part of Bilsthorpe Colliery have been refused by Newark & Sherwood Council.
By John Smith
Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:26 BST

The authority’s planning committee said the “employment benefits alone are not enough to outweigh the fact the development is unacceptable as a matter of principle and does not justify non-policy compliant development in the open countryside”.

The plans, put forward by The Impact Branch, were for the creation of flexible commercial/industrial units on land adjacent to Bilsthorpe Business Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a supporting letter, the applicants said: “The strength of demand for warehouse space over the past 12 to 24 months has meant availabiliy has now reached critically low levels in the district of Newark & Sherwood, and indeed, much wider afield.

Proposals to build commercial units on land adjacent to Bilsthorpe Business Park have been rejected by Newark & Sherwood Council. Photo: GoogleProposals to build commercial units on land adjacent to Bilsthorpe Business Park have been rejected by Newark & Sherwood Council. Photo: Google
Proposals to build commercial units on land adjacent to Bilsthorpe Business Park have been rejected by Newark & Sherwood Council. Photo: Google
Most Popular

“Opportunities like Bilsthorpe could allow businesses the opportunity to buy a plot of land each and expand their business.

“Bilsthorpe is just this type of location that will local companies to grow their business and take the next step in owning and building their own property.”

Read More
Mansfield MP highlights billions of pounds of Levelling Up money for the East Mi...

However, the council’s planning committee said employment aspects alone were not enough to justfy giving the project the green light.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “The site falls outside of the defined village envelope of Bilsthorpe as defined in the Allocations and Development Management Development Plan Document.

“Notwithstanding that parts of the site are subject to an extant permission for industrial uses, it falls for the proposal as a whole to be assessed under policy DM8 (development in the open countryside) of the DPD.

“The proposed development is not considered to be small in scale nor does it represent a proportionate expansion of an existing business and therefore does not meet the exception for employment development under the criteria of this policy.

“The proposed development therefore represents a departure from the development plan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If approved the development could undermine the strategic objectives and targets for sustainable growth set out in the development plan.

“Although the proposal would bring meaningful economic benefits to the district, these are not considered sufficient to outweigh the harm identified or to justify a departure from the development plan.”

Related topics:ProposalsSherwood