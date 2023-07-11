Popular Mansfield town centre Wetherspoon’s pub under offer from prospective new owner

The Widow Frost, on Leeming Street, was one of more than 30 pubs put up for sale last September by its current owners JD Wetherspoon, which said older and smaller venues could well close for good.

At the time, Wetherspoon’s said the decision to include The Widow Frost on its ‘for sale’ list was a purely commercial one and it symphathised with regulars who feared losing the popular boozer.

Now, property businesses CBRE Group and Savills have confirmed there are currently 15 Wetherspoon pubs which are classed as being “under offer", which means a buyer has presented an offer being considered by the seller, although it does not mean the sale will definitely go through.

Mansfield pub The Widow Frost is under offer from prospective new owners. Photo: Google

And Wetherspoon’s has confirmed The Widow Frost is one of the 15 in question, although it was not revealing who the offer had come from.

Eddie Gershon, for the popular pub chain, said: “I can confirm the pub is under offer, it will continue to trade as a Wetherspoon pub until it is sold.”

Plans were to demolish the old QI nightclub, which sat between the two pubs, and the two Wetherspoon venues then knocked through and combined to form one single pub.