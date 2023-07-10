Mansfield MP highlights billions of pounds of Levelling Up money for the East Midlands

Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, raised this during departmental questions for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

During his question, Coun Bradley highlighted the multiple projects that have been confirmed to benefit the East Midlands. This includes projects such as ‘freeports, development companies, Integrated Rail Plan, investment zones, and Levelling Up and Town Fund projects.’

He also thanked Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove for his recent visits to Mansfield and the East Midlands.

Coun Ben Bradley, Conservative MP for Mansfield, in Westminster. Picture: Coun Ben Bradley

During these visits, Mr Gove examined progress on the Beales redevelopment in Mansfield, which will help to rejuvenate the town centre as well as travelling to Derbyshire for updates on devolution.

Ending his question, Coun Bradley asked Levelling Up minister Dehenna Davidson “what impact she thinks that might have on my constituency?”.

Responding, she praised Coun Bradley’s local leadership in driving forward these projects, while also stating the levelling Up projects will “have an enormous impact on the people living in the East Midlands, on their life chances, on their opportunities”.

Coun Bradley said: “‘It was brilliant to get the opportunity earlier today at DLUHC questions to raise some of the key Levelling Up projects we have secured in the East Midlands.

"My East Midlands colleagues and I have been working hard to secure transformational projects like STEP Fusion, investment zones, devolution deals and freeports just to name a few.

“These projects represent an investment reaching billions of pounds for our region and pave the way for an exciting future for our area.