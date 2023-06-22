News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue

Plans for new Mansfield children's home approved by councillors

Plans to turn a Mansfield residential home into a children’s home have been approved by the council’s planning committee.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:45 BST- 2 min read

Planning papers with the application say the home, near Big Barn Lane, will be “run by Destiny International Care and will provide short, medium and long-term care for two children and young people aged eight-16, living together as a single household where care is provided for residents and young people”.

They continued: “There will be two staff members 24/7 awake overnight and one visitor will be on planned appointments only.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These will be either a child’s social worker or other professionals supporting the child or young person’s or relatives.

Mansfield Council has approved plans for a new children's home in the townMansfield Council has approved plans for a new children's home in the town
Mansfield Council has approved plans for a new children's home in the town
Most Popular

“These will be timed appointments in the house or outside the premises.

On average, the papers added, “professional visitor appointments can be once or twice a month as most therapeutic appointments staff will take a child to the appointment outside the premises”.

Read More
Mansfield holiday lodge plans rejected councillors

In its supporting statement, Destiny said: “The home will be a mixed gender home catering for male, female and non-binary children and young people.

“The home will be open 52 weeks per year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The home will strive to achieve a balance between encouraging young people or children to arrange activities for themselves and providing specific activities for them, either on an individual basis or as part of a group.

“The home will promote the concept of allowing young people or children to take measured risks and tries to allow for a degree of spontaneity, recognising that these are a natural part of growing up.

"Activities will be planned in advance but we also recognise that young people’s social lives and arrangements will often change at short notice and we will try to facilitate this.

"We will also ensure there are specified activity nights where there are treat activities, such as going to the cinema and these will be evenly spaced throughout the week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We will also ensure the young people utilise a variety of sporting and leisure venues locally.

"All young people will be encouraged and supported to engage in personal hobbies and interests.”

The plans received 39 objections from local residents, but the council decided the plans were worthwhile and granted permission for the home to go ahead.

Related topics:Mansfield