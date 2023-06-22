Eric Hollingworth wanted to build the two lodges and also create a wild flower meadow as part of the project.

In his planning application to Mansfield Council, seeking permission for the scheme, Mr Hollingworth said he wanted to build two detached, single-storey luxury three-bedroom lodges on land adjacent to Penniment House Farm and Penniment Lodge Farm.

He also proposed to create a wildflower meadow to both enhance the visual appearance of the site and also increase the biodiversity of the landholding and encourage native species of butterfly, bees and birds.

Plans to build two holiday lodges on this parcel of land off Penniment Lane have been turned down by the council. Photo: Google

However, the council has refused permission.

Announcing its refusal, it said: “The holiday lodges and their associated works would, due to their position and scale, introduce a highly prominent and intrusive feature in views across the site which would not be integrated with other surrounding development.

“It would therefore be harmful to the character and appearance of the countryside.

“Penniment Lodge farmhouse and barn are both Grade II-listed buildings which lie to the north and have clear historic association with the agricultural land to the south, including the application site.

“Long views and vistas are readilly available of these designated heritage assets from the surrounding countryside to the south, which forms part of their wider setting within a rural and agricultural environment.

“The proposed holiday lodges would introduce a prominent to these vistas, interupting views of, and drawing the eye from, these listed buildings, harming their setting.