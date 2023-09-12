Watch more videos on Shots!

The plans were for the demolition of the existing dwelling at the site on Mansfield Road and for three three-bedroom detached bungalows to be built in its place.

However, the proposals received objections from neighbouring residents, concerned about over-development, increased traffic and parking issues and loss of privacy.

Outlining the reasons why planning permission was being refused, Newark & Sherwood Council said: “The proposed development, by reason of its scale, layout, positioning and design would result in a prominent, uncharacteristic, over-intensive, cramped development which would conflict with the existing urban grain of development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to demolish this property and build three bungalows in its place have been refused by Newark & Sherwood Council. Photo: Google

“The proposal would therefore represent an incongruous and uncharacteristic form of development that would have a detrimental visual impact on the street scene and character of the area.

“Plots two and three, coupled with their elevated positioning and two-storey scale, would result in an adverse overbearing and overlooking impact, or at least a perception of overlooking, into the private amenity space and habitable rooms of the dwelling, which would adversely impact the amenity of the existing occupiers of this neighbouring property.

“The retention and intensification of use of a substandard access point on the corner of the junction of Mansfield Road with Station Road, a contrived parking layout and insufficient space within the site for vehicles to manoeuvre would result in an unacceptable impact on highways safety.

“The applicant has failed to demonstrate that the development would not result in a materially adverse effect on bats, which are a European protected species.

“Given the close relationship of plot one to the mature privet hedgerow along the south-western boundary, the proposal would very likely

prejudice the future growth and have long-term impacts on the health of the adjacent hedgerow, which is in a good condition, provides high amenity value and contributes positively to the character of the street scene and area.