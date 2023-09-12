News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Plans for new Clipstone homes turned down by the council

Plans to build three homes on land in Clipstone have been rejected by Newark & Sherwood Council.
By John Smith
Published 12th Sep 2023, 19:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 19:39 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The plans were for the demolition of the existing dwelling at the site on Mansfield Road and for three three-bedroom detached bungalows to be built in its place.

However, the proposals received objections from neighbouring residents, concerned about over-development, increased traffic and parking issues and loss of privacy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Outlining the reasons why planning permission was being refused, Newark & Sherwood Council said: “The proposed development, by reason of its scale, layout, positioning and design would result in a prominent, uncharacteristic, over-intensive, cramped development which would conflict with the existing urban grain of development.

Plans to demolish this property and build three bungalows in its place have been refused by Newark & Sherwood Council. Photo: GooglePlans to demolish this property and build three bungalows in its place have been refused by Newark & Sherwood Council. Photo: Google
Plans to demolish this property and build three bungalows in its place have been refused by Newark & Sherwood Council. Photo: Google
Most Popular

“The proposal would therefore represent an incongruous and uncharacteristic form of development that would have a detrimental visual impact on the street scene and character of the area.

“Plots two and three, coupled with their elevated positioning and two-storey scale, would result in an adverse overbearing and overlooking impact, or at least a perception of overlooking, into the private amenity space and habitable rooms of the dwelling, which would adversely impact the amenity of the existing occupiers of this neighbouring property.

Read More
Mansfield school given go-ahead to build new sports changing block

“The retention and intensification of use of a substandard access point on the corner of the junction of Mansfield Road with Station Road, a contrived parking layout and insufficient space within the site for vehicles to manoeuvre would result in an unacceptable impact on highways safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The applicant has failed to demonstrate that the development would not result in a materially adverse effect on bats, which are a European protected species.

“Given the close relationship of plot one to the mature privet hedgerow along the south-western boundary, the proposal would very likely

prejudice the future growth and have long-term impacts on the health of the adjacent hedgerow, which is in a good condition, provides high amenity value and contributes positively to the character of the street scene and area.

“Any adverse impact on the health and life span of this hedgerow would have consequential implications on its ongoing positive contribution to the character of the area and local biodiversity.”

Related topics:ClipstoneStation Road