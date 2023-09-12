Plans submitted for new hub and children's play areas at Mansfield's Berry Hill Park

Watch more videos on Shots!

The plans are for the construction of new park hub building and general landscaping works, including play installations, surfaces, planting, drainage and lighting – to view and comment on them, visit bit.ly/3PijXkn

The proposals are part of the council’s plans to transform the popular park almost four years after it took control as a corporate trustee.

At the time, there had been fears the park would close but campaigns and marches ensured this didn’t happen and the authority instead stepped in to take control of the facilities.

Plans to transform Berry Hill Park have been submitted to Mansfield Council

The park was then included in the council’s successful Towns Fund bid to the Government with millions of pounds sought to make major, district-wide improvements.

One project includes plans for a ‘Destination Park’ at Berry Hill with almost £3m allocated towards a new café and catering facility, two new play areas and footpath and access improvements.

The plans state that the proposed new hub building will have pitched and flat roofs and new exterior lighting will connect the hub with the car park and athletics track.

New vehicle tracks and pedestrian paths will be installed and there are proposals to resurface the car park.

The proposed new playground equipment will include play towers, slides, climbing nets, stepping logs, climbing walls/stacks and swings, all on a play safety surface in varying colours.