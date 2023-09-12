News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield school given go-ahead to build new sports changing block

A Mansfield school is to begin building a new changing facilties block next to its sports areas after getting the green light from the council.
By John Smith
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
The Samworth Church Academy, on Sherwood Hall Road, applied for permission to build the single-storey changing room block next to its multi-games area sports courts under the banner of permitted development, meaning it would not need to go through the full planning process.

In its application, the school said its proposals ‘complied with General Permitted Development Order requirements in that is within the GPDO 2015 Part M regulations governing the erection, extension or alteration of a school, college, university or hospital building, and, at 177sq metres, the size of the extension fell within the permitted development class M size threshold of 25 per cent of the building footprint.

Officers at Mansfield Council agreed with this and that work to construct the building could go ahead without need for further planning permission.

