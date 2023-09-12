Watch more videos on Shots!

The Samworth Church Academy, on Sherwood Hall Road, applied for permission to build the single-storey changing room block next to its multi-games area sports courts under the banner of permitted development, meaning it would not need to go through the full planning process.

In its application, the school said its proposals ‘complied with General Permitted Development Order requirements in that is within the GPDO 2015 Part M regulations governing the erection, extension or alteration of a school, college, university or hospital building, and, at 177sq metres, the size of the extension fell within the permitted development class M size threshold of 25 per cent of the building footprint.

