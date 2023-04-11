The proposals, put forward by Manor Farm Developments, was for up to 141 market and affordable homes on land off Brand Lane, Stanton Hill which is currently used for agriculture and equestrian activities.

However, the application did not state the sizes or how many bedrooms each property would have.

A previous application for development of the site was rejected back in July 2021.

Plans to build 141 new homes on land off Brand Lane have been rejected. Photo: Google

However, applicants for this latest proposal said there was a need for the development to go ahead, saying, the application ‘will enable the delivery of housing completions to assist in meeting the current shortfall in the five-year housing land supply’.

The proposals have been met with a raft of objections from local residents, including concerns over the impact the construction and location of the development would have on local wildlife and green spaces and the increased traffic issues that would arise.

Many also highlighted that housing numbers were already high in the area and the local infrastructure would struggle to cope with many more.

And Ashfield Council’s planning committee agreed with the residents when the plans were put before them.

Giving their reasons for rejecting the plans, the committee said: “The proposed development would result in significant harm to the character and appearance of the surrounding area. through the visual impact of the built form on green fields and the further encroachment of development into open countryside.

“It would therefore be in conflict with the Ashfield Local Plan Review policies which seek to protect the character of the countryside.”

The committee also highlighted further conflicts with the Teversal, Stanton Hill and Skegby Neighbourhood Plan and the National Planning Policy Framework.

The report continued: “The adjacent highway network is incapable of accommodating any significant additional volumes of traffic without significant improvements.

“Additional points of access into the site are required to assist with traffic distribution and provide highway users with safe access options.

