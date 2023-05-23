The new homes would be sited on farmland off Hamilton Road, next to Hermitage Way Business Park.

The plans have been submitted by Longmead Securities and Mary Orton.

In a planning statement, planner Tyler Parks, representing the applicants, said: “The site has the capacity to accommodate up to 250 dwellings incorporating a mix of open and affordable house types in a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses.

Plans have been revealed for 250 new homes on this area of land off Hamilton Road in Sutton. Photo: Google

“The scheme provides for high quality residential development incorporating a mix of types, styles and sizes of houses within a landscaped setting including public open space, an equipped play area and extensive planting.

“Provision for 10 per cent affordable housing is proposed and the tenure will be discussed with the council.”

The plans also include proposals for a new fourth arm to the existing roundabout that serves the Amazon warehouse in Summit Park as means of access to the new development.

The statement added that in the the Draft Local Plan 2020-38 that was published in October 2021, the site was allocated for residential development for 225 dwellings.

The statement concluded the development would boost housing supply in the district and that ‘the benefits of providing up to 250 dwellings and a 10 per cent contribution to the local supply of affordable housing would also significantly and demonstrably outweigh any localised harm to landscape and the character and appearance of the site in the countryside, particularly given its urbanised setting.’

