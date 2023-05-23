The restaurant chain has submitted a planning application to Ashfield Council, the local planning authority, seeking permission for work on the restaurant on King’s Mill Road East, close to King’s Mill Hospital.

The plans include replacement drive-thru booths, a widened drive-thru lane, the addition of a new booth for fast-forward ordering, a relocated entrance lobby with new doors, two new access doors and relocated parking bays and cycle racks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald's has announced plans to expand it's restaurant on Kings Mill Road East in Sutton. Photo: Google

There will also be a new shopfront as part of plans for under-eaves extensions to the elevated sections of the building that will total 48.6sqm.