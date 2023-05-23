News you can trust since 1952
Plans revealed to turn Sutton McDonald's drive-thru into a bigger mac

Fast-food giant McDonald’s has announced expansion plans for one of its Sutton restaurants.
By John Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read

The restaurant chain has submitted a planning application to Ashfield Council, the local planning authority, seeking permission for work on the restaurant on King’s Mill Road East, close to King’s Mill Hospital.

The plans include replacement drive-thru booths, a widened drive-thru lane, the addition of a new booth for fast-forward ordering, a relocated entrance lobby with new doors, two new access doors and relocated parking bays and cycle racks.

McDonald's has announced plans to expand it's restaurant on Kings Mill Road East in Sutton. Photo: GoogleMcDonald's has announced plans to expand it's restaurant on Kings Mill Road East in Sutton. Photo: Google
There will also be a new shopfront as part of plans for under-eaves extensions to the elevated sections of the building that will total 48.6sqm.

To view the plans or comment on them, click here.

