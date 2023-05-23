McDonald's eyes restaurant expansion as housing plan for Sutton pub gets green light

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, May 15, 2023.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

Unit 1 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Replacement electric vehicle charging infrastructure with substation and further structures for metering and safe connection;

Shirebrook's former police station, Central Drive, Shirebrook.

Lindhurst Lodge, 3 Waterson Oaks, Mansfield: First-floor front and side extension;

185 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

4 Shirburn Avenue, Mansfield: Loft conversion to include roof windows and windows to side elevation;

46 Shakespeare Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

McDonald's, King;s Mill Road East,Sutton.

31 Hillsway Crescent, Mansfield: Loft conversion hip to gable and rear dormer;

Hill House, Commercial Gate, Mansfield: Digital billboard;

30 Warwick Drive, Mansfield: Front boundary wall utilising existing posts;

Forest Edge, 19 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Nineteen residential dwellings including access;

Former Alvey Fireplaces, Beardall Street, Mansfield: Demolition of existing buildings and erect four two-storey townhouses and two semi-detached bungalows.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Penrith, 12 Western Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension, removal of side garage, new garage at bottom of garden. Conditional permission;

1A Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two one-bedroom flats. Conditional permission;

9 Harrison Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension and insulated render to main house. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Street record, Cross Road, Annesley: Dwelling and associated works;

Whiteborough Farm, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Access track, hardstanding and temporary change of use of agricultural land for storage use;

75A Main Road, Underwood: Side extensions to existing bungalow including raised roof and loft conversion, demolition of existing garage replacement prefab garage;

15 Calke Avenue, Huthwaite: Single-storey rear extension for orangery to existing dwelling;

Land opposite Newbound Farm, Newbound Lane, Sutton: Stable block;

166 Carsic Road, Sutton: Detached outbuilding;

Street record, King’s Mill Road East, Sutton: Fifteen-metre-high slim-line monopole, supporting six antennas, three equipment cabinets and ancillary development;

45 Thompson Crescent, Sutton: Brick pillars and wooden fence to both sides of driveway;

Land off Hamilton Road, Sutton: Residential development with a maximum of 250 dwellings;

Croft View, 24B Common Road, Huthwaite: Single-storey rear extension and raised patio.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Land adjacent Norcroft, Wild Hill, Teversal: Five dwellings. Conditional permission;

The Blue Bell, Mansfield Road, Sutton: Conversion of existing public house into four dwellings and erection of four four-bedroom dwellings to the rear. Conditional permission;

25 Mapleton Way, Sutton: Rear single-storey extension and conversion of existing garage to form a habitable room. Conditional permission;

Street record, Derby Road, Kirkby: Storage land: Refused;

Electricity substation, Park Lane, Kirkby: Fifteen-metre street works monopole, two equipment cabinets with associated meter cabinet and ancillary development. Approved;

92 Dalestorth Road, Sutton: Dwelling: Refused;

77 Barrows Hill Lane, Westwood: Demolition of existing store, porch and garage, alterations to windows and doors on southern elevation, two-storey extensions to northern and western elevations, single-storey extension to eastern elevation, to create first-floor habitable space. Conditional permission;

Former Quantum Clothing Group, North Street, Huthwaite: Four one-bedroom apartments and demolition of existing building: Refused;

NatWest Bank, Portland Square, Low Street, Sutton: Removal of old signage and installation of new signage. Conditional permission;

8 Kingsholm Road, Kirkby: Conversion of garage to home gym: Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Briar Close, Shirebrook: Demolition of bungalows 1-50 and garages;

27 Broadlands, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Extend existing fencing to boundary to fully enclose side garden, intend on using the area as a vegetable garden;

2 Wincobank Way, South Normanton: Single sign with 3D illuminated graphics, advertising Sitting Pretty by Pride company;

2 Pear Tree Drive, Shirebrook: Conservatory and alterations to rear elevation;

39 High Street, South Normanton: Projection of images on a loop to the wall at first-floor level;

1 Chatsworth Avenue, Langwith Junction: Detached dwelling.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

60 Littlemoor Lane, Newton: Vehicular access: Refused;

Former railway line along northern side of Station Road, Langwith Junction: Two-storey dwelling: Withdrawn;

Holiday Inn, Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Electric-vehicle chargers associated infrastructure to include LV panels, power cabinets, substation, lighting and other associated works. Conditional permission;

Police Station, Central Drive, Shirebrook: Convert former police station to four flats and carry out external alterations including extensions and alterations to windows and doors. Conditional permission;

Land north of Sookholme Road junction, Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Fourteen industrial units, bin store, car parking with additional space of loading and unloading of goods vehicles, lterations to access with a new T-Junction with Portland Drive: Withdrawn.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

St James’s Church, Main Street, Papplewick: Work to trees;

Boat and Machinery Store, Quarry Lane, Linby: Removal of the existing site perimeter pallisade fence and erection of replacement green metal mesh fence with automatic gate and brick pillars.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Woodland adjacent Milton Crescent/Ridgewood Grove, Ravenshead: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

Ridgewood, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing outbuildings, corridor, conservatory and part of dwelling, proposed rear single-storey extension, front double-storey entrance extension, alterations to the existing roof, erection of detached garage. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Orange mast, Blooms Gorse Farm, Deerdale Lane, Bilsthorpe: Upgrade to existing 25m-high dual-polar column, install GPS node, three antennas and ehybrid Cabinet, upgrate existing two cabinets;

St Mary’s CE Primary School, Paddock Close, Edwinstowe: Works to trees;

21 Birch Avenue, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Telecommunications mast, Longland Lane, Farnsfield: Install three replacement antenna and ancillary radio equipment at existing lattice mast, GPS node on top of antenna support pole on mast and replacement equipment cabinet: Approved;

Fernlea, 3 Maypole Road, Wellow: Two-storey side extension: Refused;

24 Station Lane, Farnsfield: Demolish existing side extension, replace with new single-storey side extension: Approved;

33 Main Street, Blidworth: Dropped kerb to allow vehicle access to front of property and creation of a driveway within the front boundary: Approved;

