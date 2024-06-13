Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former miner from Nottinghamshire expressed his “delight” at the Labour Party’s commitment to ending the injustice of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme.

The party have also committed to reviewing the “unfair surplus arrangements” and returning the investment reserve fund to the scheme's members.

A spokesperson for the party said this is aimed at ensuring the “hardworking mineworkers who powered our country receive a fairer pension”.

Mick Newton and Grahame Morris MP (Easington, North East) in Trafalgar Square before the march on Downing Street and Westminster earlier this year. Grahame Morris is the MP who led the debate in Parliament.

For decades now, mining campaigners have claimed former miners and their families have been robbed of billions by successive governments and called for a fair share of the pension pot.

When mineworkers and their families signed up to the pension scheme in 1994, Mick Newton, a former Thorseby miner, said they were told by ministers that ‘no more than £2 billion’ was needed from the pot to guarantee its future.

Their plight was subsequently supported by a Parliamentary Inquiry, but to date no action has been taken.

Mick added: “Today's announcement is a massive step forward for former mineworkers, widows, and mining communities, and we couldn't be more delighted. Pensions are savings and deferred wages.

“No government should profit from occupational or workplace pensions.

“We should remember that mineworkers worked in hazardous life threatening conditions and many lost their lives while trying to earn a living.

“It's been a long, hard, and at times a difficult struggle over the past thirty years, but we are now in sight of the finish line and I'm overwhelmingly thankful for all those that have played a part in this epic struggle.

“I'm so pleased that thousands of former mineworkers, widows, and their families may at long last see justice and benefit from long-awaited improvements to their pensions.

“However, we do need to reflect upon all those who have lost their lives and didn't get to see this historic injustice rectified.

“We look forward to sitting down with MPs in the near future to negotiate a way forward to the benefit of all members of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme.