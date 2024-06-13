Photos: Meet your Sherwood Forest parliamentary candidates for the General Election

A poll will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2024 between 7am and 10pm.
The following people stand nominated for election to the Sherwood Forest constituency…
1. Sherwood Forest Visitors Centre
Sherwood Forest, Edwinstowe. Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Mark Spencer - Conservative Party
Mark Spencer is the Conservative candidate for Sherwood Forest. He said: "I've been a local resident all my life, a local Councillor and I've always been involved in countless community groups and projects in the area that I love and call home. I'm passionate about Sherwood and if you have any problems or concerns I'm more than happy to help." Photo: Mark Spencer - Conservative Party
3. Michelle Welsh - The Labour Party
Michelle Welsh is the parliamentary candidate for The Labour Party. She said: "I feel passionate about making life better for everyone in Sherwood Forest... We cannot afford to allow our country to have 5 more years of this utter chaos. I know what it takes to be a strong community voice and to stand up for issues that are affecting people." Photo: The Labour Party
4. David Dobbie - Liberal Democrats
David Dobbie is 'fighting for a fair deal' for Sherwood Forest. “I am campaigning to improve access to GPs and dentists” he says. “People deserve better than this shambolic Conservative Government. The Liberal Democrats have a realistic plan to get us through the cost-of-living crisis”. Photo: Liberal Democrats