Former miner Mick Newton, 60, has called on MPs and prospective parliamentary candidates to put the mineworkers’ pension scheme back on the agenda – five years since a petition with 100,000 signatures was taken to Parliament calling for a review of the Mineworkers’ Pension arrangements for over 150,000 people.

Campaigners have claimed former miners and their families have been robbed of billions by successive governments and called for a fair share of the pension pot.

Campaigners said they were calling for action due to the sad loss of up to 10,000 former mineworkers and widows every year through mining related illnesses.

Mick Newton, right, with former mineworkers campaigning for a fairer pensions deal outside Downing Street in 2021.

When mineworkers and their families signed up to the pension scheme in 1994, Mick said they were told by ministers that ‘no more than £2 billion’ was needed from the pot to guarantee its future.

Their plight was subsequently supported by a Parliamentary Inquiry, but to date no action has been taken.

Mineworkers across the country’s coalfield communities have been campaigning for the the 50/50 split of mineworkers pension surplus renegotiated.

Mick said: “Not only has it been five years since we delivered the petition, but it has been nearly three years since recommendations were made by the BEIS parliamentary select committee inquiry in June 2021.”

From September 22, 2022, there was an increase to miners’ pension payments protected against inflation, meaning miners' pensions increased by around 11 per cent, rather than four per cent.

This came after HM Treasury accepted proposals from the trustees of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme to bring forward Bonus Protection.

But campaigners at the time felt more needed to be done to ensure miners received a “fair share” of the funds.

Mick added: “MPs, such as Yorkshire's Stephanie Peacock MP and Ed Miliband MP, in other areas are in support of the mineworkers' campaign and are taking the issue to the doorstep with an election on the way.

“However, nothing is mentioned in the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire area. Why is that?”

Mick said he felt there were three main issues facing former mining communities, in what he referred to as a ‘mineworkers' manifesto’, and said he desperately hopes to see government action on these issues in 2024.

He said the main issue was the pension injustice, with the second concern being the withdrawal of social (capita) investment from within former mining areas.

He said: “Mineworkers have paid millions through their wages over several decades into CISWO – The Coal Mining Social Welfare Charity – and yet we are losing leisure, recreational and social facilities at an alarming rate.

“Greater democratic accountability would go along way to ensuring our community assets continue to exist and social capita remains where it belongs, that's in our own back yard.”

He said there are ‘serious concerns’ over the health of former miners fighting lung disease, but are unable to receive compensation or disability payments due to limited access to CT scans.

Mick explained how a simple x-ray could not pick up the extent of damaged lungs by coal dust and that CT scans were the “most effective diagnostic tool” for miners with pneumoconiosis and other lung-related diseases.