Newly elected Mansfield Green Party chairman vows to put party back on map

Chris Clarke has been elected chairman of the party’s Mansfield branch and admitted it has been fairly inactive in the district – but believes the time is right for it to offer an alternative for residents at the polls.

He said the party has outlined a series of key pledges ahead of the upcoming local elections, in May, where it plans to stand a number of candidates at council level – although he ruled out a mayoral candidate.

Mr Clarke said: “Sadly, the Green Party in Mansfield has had very little activity in the local election."

The party underwent a period of reform in recent years, with members leaving or becoming inactive, but new members have since taken over the reigns.

Mr Clarke said: “Although in the 2019 European parliamentary election our party secured 124,630 votes, while in the last Nottinghamshire Council elections, a number of Green candidates stood.”

He said he felt the landscape in 2019 was driven largely by Brexit, Boris Johnson and other topical factors.

He said: “I think 2023 is different and there is an agenda for the Green Party to get involved in.”

Pledges include green solutions for road and highway maintenance, use of clean renewable energy for new builds and a ban on building on greenbelt land.

And the party aims to “press rigorously” for the establishment of sustainable energy funds for the community.

Mr Clarke said: “Climate change remains a serious issue, cost and source of energy and pollution of our waterways are some of the most covered in the last 18 months.

“For us locally in Mansfield, we have seen the dominance of Labour and the Mansfield Independents sharing the local vote and the Conservatives picking up votes at the height of their popularity.

“None of the major parties in Mansfield have offered anything positive in addressing environmental issues locally, or even offered discussion on these issues.

“We have an important role to play in being able to discuss the issues and working with others on ideas on how to improve things for the people of Mansfield.”