Mental health photography exhibition to launch at Mansfield Museum with support from Vicky McClure's dementia choir

The free photography exhibition focused on mental health will run for a month in Mansfield Museum’s gallery on Leeming Street, from February 25-March 25.

The exhibition will include contributions of more than 40 models from the community, demonstrating how mental health can look and feel for others through a variety of poses and themes.

Our Dementia Choir, which is backed by Line of Duty star Vicky, from Nottingham, will be supporting the exhibition’s launch on Saturday, February 25, between 11am and 2pm – more details will be shared on mansfield.gov.uk/museum/ closer to the launch date.

Vicky McClure’s Dementia Choir will be supporting the launch.

Photographer Carrie Austin, from Sutton, said: “I’m so excited to share this project with you. Everybody involved wants to help you.

“We all want to show you that you aren’t alone in how you feel and introduce you to ways to take care of your mental health.

“Thank you to everyone who has made this possible.”

Kelly Hopley, a Mansfield business owner who is involved with the exhibition, said: “Working as a nutritional therapist and teacher, I see the wave of poor mental health and specifically anxiety we’re currently in.

“At Incorporating Wellness, we’re passionate about reminding clients and students about how their food choices, sleep patterns and lifestyle can have a huge impact on how they feel.

“Working with someone as passionate as Carrie is an opportunity we couldn’t miss.”