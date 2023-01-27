Maybe he should ask his own party the reasons for this problem as they left the country in such a mess the last time they were in power.

Perhaps the reduced spending on the roads and other projects could be put down to ‘no money left in the kitty’.

This is without having to contend with Covid and the war in Ukraine.

A reader blames Labour for our crumbling highway network.

It took more than ten years to put that right. These people call it austerity, but because of the previous government, we all had to suffer.

And well said Rod Hutchinson: who was in power at the time of all those 70s strikes that brought the country to its knees? You’ve guessed it, Labour.

A. Keeton

Notts

