Motorists in Shirebrook urged to be considerate around schools following parking complaints

Officers in Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhoods team said they had received “lots of reports” of bad parking around Shirebrook and Langwith, “especially during school pick-up and drop-off times”.

A team spokesman said: “We remind you all to be considerate when parking for picking up and dropping off children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand this is a busy time of day, but parking without consideration can cause an obstruction to other drivers and most importantly to the children who are crossing.”

It is an offence to park on zig-zag lines.

Motorists are reminded:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nearest you can park to a junction is 10 metres;

If there are single, double or zig-zag lines you should all be keeping these areas clear at all times, even for dropping off/picking up children;

Think – can an emergency vehicle access the school if I'm parked here, does the child crossing the road have full view of the road, do oncoming vehicles have full view of the road, can oncoming vehicles pass safely and, most importantly, can children cross the road safely?

The spokesman said: “The weather is nice, leave the car at home and walk or leave more time for your journey and park a little further away.

“Remember, if you have parked on zig-zag lines, parked dangerously or in a way that would prevent emergency vehicles from accessing, then you are parked illegally.

If a vehicle is parked over a dropped kerb, on a pedestrian crossing, in spaces reserved for blue badge holders, in marked taxi bays/cycle lanes/red lines and near school entrances you can report this to the council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad