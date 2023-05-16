News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Motorists in Shirebrook urged to be considerate around schools following parking complaints

Police in Shirebrook are urging motorists “to be considerate” on the school run following a spate of complaints about cars parked badly.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 16th May 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:40 BST

Officers in Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhoods team said they had received “lots of reports” of bad parking around Shirebrook and Langwith, “especially during school pick-up and drop-off times”.

A team spokesman said: “We remind you all to be considerate when parking for picking up and dropping off children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We understand this is a busy time of day, but parking without consideration can cause an obstruction to other drivers and most importantly to the children who are crossing.”

It is an offence to park on zig-zag lines.It is an offence to park on zig-zag lines.
It is an offence to park on zig-zag lines.
Most Popular
Read More
Pensioner attacked in Blidworth road rage incident

Motorists are reminded:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • The nearest you can park to a junction is 10 metres;
  • If there are single, double or zig-zag lines you should all be keeping these areas clear at all times, even for dropping off/picking up children;
  • Think – can an emergency vehicle access the school if I'm parked here, does the child crossing the road have full view of the road, do oncoming vehicles have full view of the road, can oncoming vehicles pass safely and, most importantly, can children cross the road safely?

The spokesman said: “The weather is nice, leave the car at home and walk or leave more time for your journey and park a little further away.

“Remember, if you have parked on zig-zag lines, parked dangerously or in a way that would prevent emergency vehicles from accessing, then you are parked illegally.

If a vehicle is parked over a dropped kerb, on a pedestrian crossing, in spaces reserved for blue badge holders, in marked taxi bays/cycle lanes/red lines and near school entrances you can report this to the council.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"