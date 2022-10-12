He said: “Constituents in Mansfield regularly contact me to raise their concerns about illegal immigration and the number of small-boat crossings.

“I have consistently urged the government to get tougher on the crossings. My constituents would like to see a proper immigration policy that we can actually control.”

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

However, residents have hit back on Facebook.

Posting on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Steve Betts said: “The key priority for most of the residents in Mansfield is exorbitant energy bills, the rising cost of food, fuel and mortgages.

“There is a cost of living crisis, and all this fool can do is try to deflect it by making immigrants the bogeyman.”

Michelle Burton said: “I'm from Mansfield and immigrants are welcome here. I’d rather have immigrants than Tories.”

Karen Seymour wrote: “We need to create a world where people don't feel they have to move to another country to improve their lives, or flee from persecution.

“Under capitalism, this is an impossible task, as that system is built on exploitation and greed. The people who risk their lives travelling in boats do so because they are desperate.”

Alan Taylor said: “Has Mansfield been 'levelled up' yet? No. Thought not.”

Andy Freeman said: “The top priority for people in Mansfield is how on earth they are going to pay their bills, all because of these clowns.”

Charles Cannon said: “Ben made this subject a talking shop from the moment he stood to be MP.

“He encouraged this in his closed Facebook group and continues to divert the subject of what really matters, such as the town centre fund he promised which has shrunk before it has materialised.

“He recently sent a questionnaire to his constituents that was solely about immigration.

“Not about the cost of living, mental health, investment in the town. Just immigration.

“Ben shows himself up shamelessly and somehow gets away with it.