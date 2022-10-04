'Let’s get organised and fight back' says Mansfield campaigner -- as hundreds flock to Nottingham cost of living protest

Enough is Enough is a campaign to fight the cost of living crisis, founded by trade unions and community groups.

The Communication Workers Union and the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers have pledged their support to the campaign.

The campaign, focusing on issues such as rising bills, low wages, food poverty, and poor housing, aims to fight back against the impact rising costs of living are having on communities across the country.

A union rep, from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, addressed crowds.

In five demands, the Enough is Enough campaign said it will tackle the rising cost of living crisis by advocating for: a real pay rise; slash energy bills; end to food poverty; decent homes for all; and tax the rich.

A spokesman for Enough is Enough said: “We are building a campaign to win them.

“That starts with holding rallies across Britain, forming community groups, organising picket line solidarity and taking action against the companies and individuals profiting from this crisis.

“We can’t rely on the establishment to solve our problems.

Hundreds protested in Old Market Square, Nottingham.

“It is up to us in every workplace and every community.”

On Saturday, October 1, protests took place in more than 40 UK towns and cities, including Nottingham, Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Mansfield campaigners marched through Nottingham’s Old Market Square, joining protesters from across the county.

Lots of placards were spotted, as campaigners marched across Nottingham city.

Joy Bunt, aged 55, from Bull Farm, who attended the protest, said: “I needed to go to this march to represent the people of Mansfield who are really struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“As the government is not listening to the people they are supposed to represent.

“How many people have to suffer for others’ profit, how many more will be pushed into poverty?”

Denise Tooley-Okonkwo, from Mansfield, attended the protest as a member of the Trade Unionist Socialist Coalition and Mansfield Socialist Party.

She said: “I was excited to see how many people were there.

“It was all about solidarity for the strikers, those campaigning and also those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“Kind of like saying enough is enough – let’s get organised and fight back across all the issues with the government.