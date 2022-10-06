During an interview with the GB News TV channel, Mr Bradley reaffirmed his commitment to tackling illegal immigration.

It follows the latest figures, which show that, as of October 3, a total of 33,573 migrants had crossed the Channel from France in small boats, seeking asylum in Britain this year. This was an increase of about 5,000 on 2021.

The MP said: “Constituents in Mansfield regularly contact me to raise their concerns about illegal immigration and the number of small-boat crossings.

Mansfield's Conservative MP, Ben Bradley, is calling for "a proper immigration policy".

"I have consistently urged the government to get tougher on the crossings.

"My constituents would like to see a proper immigration policy that we can actually control.”

Mr Bradley went on: “People should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach – and nobody needs to flee France to be safe.

"So my constituents are quite rightly upset when these small-boat crossings continue to happen.

"As I said in my interview with GB News, it’s a fundamental issue of fairness. People say why do they bother to work and pay into our system and do their bit when anybody can just show up and take out more than they can get.

"I am doing everything in my power to resolve the issue in order to stand up for the hard-working people of Mansfield and Warsop.”

The vast majority of migrants are considered to be genuine asylum-seekers. In 2021, a total of 14,734 people were awarded refugee status or humanitarian protection in the UK. Thousands of others are awaiting a decision.

However, the Conservative government continues to be frustrated by the Channel crossings and plans to introduce reforms to the law to deter illegal migration and people smugglers who run the boat trips.

Mr Bradley has welcomed action to prevent crossings, such as the military taking operational command in partnership with the government agency, Border Force.

This, he says, will be backed up by £50 million in funding to deliver new patrol vessels, aerial surveillance and expert military personnel.