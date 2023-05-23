Some 859 academies, sixth-form colleges and voluntary-aided schools will receive a share of £456m from the Condition Improvement Fund, with more than 1,000 projects selected.

This new investment will upgrade and improve school and college facilities, providing pupils with safer and warmer classrooms, and more energy-efficient school buildings.

The Government announced £1.8 billion of capital funding for the financial year 2023-24 to improve the condition of school buildings, including £1.1bn for local authorities, large multi-academy trusts and voluntary-aided bodies.

Coun Ben Bradley outside the Department for Education.

The announcement follows on from the 239 new school buildings confirmed in December as part of the Schools Rebuilding Programme, with 400 out of 500 schools and sixth-form colleges now selected for rebuilds through the 10-year programme, including The Garibaldi School in Forest Town, Meden School in Warsop and Mansfield’s All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy, as well as The Dukeries Academy, Ollerton.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Education has always been my number one priority since first being elected in 2017.

“We should be proud in this country that we have a world-leading education system. However, it is important we continue to invest in safe, warm and energy-efficient classrooms so pupils have the facilities they need to study effectively and succeed.

“That is why I welcome the news that Oak Tree Primary School has been selected as part of an additional £456 million investment into our school buildings across the country. This funding will deliver over 1,000 building improvement projects, like the one at Oak Tree.