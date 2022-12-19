They are among six schools in Nottinghamshire identified as part of the Government’s Schools Rebuilding Programme which says it will create sites “fit for the future”.

The new buildings will be more energy efficient for future winter weather and will be net-zero on carbon emissions.

Ministers say old facilities will be replaced with “modern education environments”.

The Garibaldi School is in line for a major refurbishment.

No details have yet been published about whether the Nottinghamshire sites will have full rebuilds or major refurbishments.

However, Nottinghamshire Council said: “The work will see crumbling, dilapidated old facilities replaced by modern classrooms, sports halls, science labs and dining rooms.”

The schools involved include The Garibaldi School in Forest Town, Meden School in Warsop and Mansfield’s All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy, as well as The Dukeries Academy, Ollerton.

They are among 239 schools and sixth forms due to benefit from renovation projects.

Jim Smith, Meden headteacher, said: “This is fantastic news for our community. Our young people deserve the very best and the new school building will mirror our mission of high aspirations and excellence. It’s exciting times at Meden and the new building just adds to our transformational educational experience we aim to offer all our students.”

James Aldred, Garibaldi headteacher, said: “I am absolutely delighted The Garibaldi School has been selected as part of the next phase of rebuilds.

“Our current building has served students well for nearly 70 years, but this exciting development will ensure our community gets an excellent new facility for generations to come. It is exactly what our students, staff and community deserve and I am excited to be involved in this part of the school’s history and journey.”

Both Meden and Garibaldi are part of the Nova Education Trust, which said the refurbishments will see old facilities replaced by modern classrooms, sports halls, science labs and dining

rooms.

Ash Rahman, trust chief executive officer, said: ““We are thrilled the DfE has recognised there is a genuine need for investment in the infrastructure at Meden and Garibaldi. These schools play a vital role and have always worked in close partnership with their local communities — the rebuilds will help us to further strengthen that relationship.

"It’s fantastic that they will finally have the facilities to match the excellent quality produced by the schools’ teachers and pupils.”

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield’s MP and leader of Nottinghamshire Council, the local education authority, said: “It’s fantastic news. This is big, major rebuilding and refurbishment projects.

“We’re waiting for the details as to the next steps in that process, but Meden, All Saints and Garibaldi are schools I have visited many times.

“They do have significant challenges, they’re old buildings not fit for purpose any more and the chance to rebuild and refurbish huge swathes of those estates will be brilliant.

“This is not just for our wider school network and education, but for those kids to feel like somebody is investing in them and making things better.

“It will just make such a massive difference to people for generations.”

The Schools Rebuilding Programme is part of a £1.8 billion Whitehall funding pot for this academic year to rebuild and refurbish primary, secondary and specialist schools, as well as sixth-form colleges, with £13bn invested to maintain and improve schools since 2015.

The majority of the projects are expected to be completed in the next three to five years.

The Government says each school was selected based on the condition of its existing buildings. to ensure improvements are targeted to schools that “need them the most”.

