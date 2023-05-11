He said the council now has “more Conservative councillors than at any point in my lifetime”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, raised the point that many people he had spoken to during the Local Election period were frustrated with how long government was taking to deliver on key pledges.

Coun Ben Bradley in Westminster.

Making particular reference to the East Midlands Devolution Deal, he said: “There has been a commitment to our part of the world that we will be given the clout, the investment to catch up with other regions, who historically have had more than we in the East Midlands have had.”

Following this, Coun Bradley invited Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to reassure his constituents that “he will support growth and investment in the East Midlands”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sunak praised Coun Bradley as a “tireless advocate for the East Midlands”.

He said he welcomes the Devolution Deal that has been agreed and looks forward “to those new devolved institutions being established as soon as possible, to drive economic growth in his (Ben’s) community”.

Coun Bradley said: “It was brilliant to be able to ask a question to the Prime Minister on our landmark East Midlands Devolution Deal.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In light of the positive local election results in Mansfield, where we went from two councillors at Mansfield Council to five, I made sure to praise the excellent work of my local team for all the hours they put in door knocking and speaking to constituents across Mansfield and Warsop.

“I was really pleased to hear the Prime Minister recommit to the pledges that we have received regarding powers and investment in the East Midlands.