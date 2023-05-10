With high street shops closing at a rapid rate, here are some of Mansfield’s retail units which are currently for sale or lease.
Dozens of former shops, banks and former businesses are on the market in Mansfield town centre and surrounding areas.
Some of the units have been closed for a while, where others have only shut within the last few months, but they are all up for grabs and in need of a new owner or manager to breathe some life back into them.
Here are some of the retail units currently on offer in Mansfield town centre and surrounding areas and their prices.
How many of these former shops have you been a customer in before?
1. The Widow Frost
The Widow Frost comprises of a two storey mid-terrace building which is of brick construction under a pitched roof with a large frontage to Leeming Street. It is on the market for a guide price of £250,000. Photo: m
2. Master Chef Fish Bar
This completely renovated takeaway on Milton Street is up for sale, taking offers in the region of £699, 950. The business was established back in 1953 and has been in the careful hands of the current owners since 2019. They are now offering the business for sale so that they can relocate back home to Cyprus to be with family. Photo: m
3. Martin Wilkinson
This ground floor shop on Queen Street is available to let due to the impending retirement of the current occupant, who has been trading as a jewellers and watchmaker in Mansfield since the 1930s. It is available for £1,083 pcm. Photo: m
4. Maxisaver
This high street retail property to lease at 5-7 Stockwell Gate costs £4,167 per month. It is arranged across four storeys, with ground floor sales accommodation with a prominent frontage of 36ft onto Stockwell Gate, as well as stores and staff accommodation across first, second and third floors. Photo: m