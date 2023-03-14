News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield MP gets to grips with Openreach broadband build

Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley has visited Openreach engineers as they start rolling out an ultrafast full fibre broadband network across the town.

By John Smith
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:27 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 09:27 GMT

Coun Bradley visited the telephone exchange on Pelham Street, to look at where the Openreach network starts and was shown how the new network is being built, alongside the existing equipment, and even got to try his hand at ‘splicing’ – joining two bits of fibre cable together.

Then it was on to Deakins Court – a new-build housing estate in Mansfield – where engineers have already provided full fibre to hundreds of homes.

The visit was hosted by Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s regional director for Central England

Ben Bradley MP tries his had at splicing a fibre during his visit
Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “It was great to be out with Kasam and the team at Openreach, looking at the new kit they're starting to install for Mansfield's Gigabit broadband rollout.

“It’s amazing news that from about July time they'll begin connecting homes up to the new, latest and fastest broadband.”]

Kasam said: “It was a fantastic visit with Coun Bradley.

“The future is bright for Mansfield with ultrafast speeds and unparalleled reliability just around the corner.

“Our dedicated engineers work hard every day to keep communities across Nottinghamshire and the wider region connected and they’ll be out in force to upgrade Mansfield to full broadband this summer.”

Openreach is leading the charge in building full fibre broadband that is faster, better and more affordable than ever.

Mansfield was included in Openreach’s full fibre build in June 2021 and since then, engineers have been busy working there and in nearby Chesterfield, Newark, Nottingham and Worksop.

