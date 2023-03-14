Coun Bradley visited the telephone exchange on Pelham Street, to look at where the Openreach network starts and was shown how the new network is being built, alongside the existing equipment, and even got to try his hand at ‘splicing’ – joining two bits of fibre cable together.

Then it was on to Deakins Court – a new-build housing estate in Mansfield – where engineers have already provided full fibre to hundreds of homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit was hosted by Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s regional director for Central England

Ben Bradley MP tries his had at splicing a fibre during his visit

Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “It was great to be out with Kasam and the team at Openreach, looking at the new kit they're starting to install for Mansfield's Gigabit broadband rollout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing news that from about July time they'll begin connecting homes up to the new, latest and fastest broadband.”]

Kasam said: “It was a fantastic visit with Coun Bradley.

“The future is bright for Mansfield with ultrafast speeds and unparalleled reliability just around the corner.

“Our dedicated engineers work hard every day to keep communities across Nottinghamshire and the wider region connected and they’ll be out in force to upgrade Mansfield to full broadband this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openreach is leading the charge in building full fibre broadband that is faster, better and more affordable than ever.